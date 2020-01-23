Meet the 2020 TED Fellows, from snake scientists to geothermal energy entrepreneurs

What do a King cobra conservationist, a human rights lawyer, and a geothermal entrepreneur have in common? It’s not the setup to a joke, it’s a glimpse at the diverse 2020 class of TED Fellows.

The annual TED Fellows program selects 20 emerging and inspiring thinkers in fields ranging from astrophysics to immunoengineering, and every kind of scientist, artist, activist, and expert in between. The chosen fellows get access to the TED community, including mentors and coaches, and over the yearlong fellowship they collaborate on ideas and give TED Talks at the annual TED Conference in Vancouver. Now in its 11th year, the 2020 Fellows add to an impressive network that now includes 492 Fellows from 99 countries, and also mark the start of a new decade of TED Fellows programming. “2020 is a great marking point for us to be really future looking,” says Shoham Arad, director of the TED Fellows program. “And I think that’s what this group of people are doing.”

Though always a collective of emerging talent across a variety of topics, this year’s Fellows all stood out for how they approach their areas of expertise. “This year, I would say one of the main themes is looking at systems and global perspective,” Arad says. “[These] are the people who are showing us the way forward, pushing us forward, and getting us where we need to be. …They’re addressing systems that are working and reinforcing them, they’re addressing systems that aren’t working and changing them.” From complicated legal systems around border control to the global energy systems so crucial to our daily lives, these 2020 TED Fellows are working on solving big problems and highlighting important issues.

Here’s a look at the 2020 TED Fellows:

Zahra Al-Mahdi is a Kuwait-based multimedia artist whose satirical work shows the “unintended impacts humans have on their societies and ecosystems.”

Feras Fayyad, a documentary filmmaker responsible for the Oscar nominated 2019 film The Cave who “shares the stories of his fellow citizens as they struggle to survive and save their neighbors.”

Kiran Gandhi, is an American electronic musician (and M.I.A.’s drummer )who performs under the name Madame Gandhi. Her performance work focuses on gender activism, like when she ran the 2015 London Marathon while free bleeding.