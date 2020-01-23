Ousted Recording Academy CEO punches back and claims the Grammys are fixed

In what has to be the worst press run leading into “Music’s Biggest Night”—the Grammys take place January 26—the Recording Academy is entangled in a legal mess involving alleged sexual assault from a former top executive, toxic management style from an ousted CEO, and claims of nomination fixing.

Last week, news broke that Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan would be placed on administrative leave after just five months in the job. Dugan was accused of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team. Sources told The New York Times that an assistant to both Dugan and her predecessor Neil Portnow accused Dugan of bullying her until the assistant took a leave of absence.

But what might have been a case of alleged poor management style has devolved into something much more complicated and troubling.

According to the Times, Dugan’s dismissal came a few weeks after she sent a memo the Recording Academy’s head of HR stating that “something was seriously amiss at the Academy”:

Her concerns detailed in the memo included voting irregularities, financial mismanagement, “exorbitant and unnecessary” legal bills, and conflicts of interest involving members of the academy’s board, executive committee and outside lawyers.

And now this week Dugan has not only accused top entertainment lawyer Joel Katz of sexual harassment, but has also accused Portnow of raping an unidentified female recording artist during his time as CEO.

Portnow has called Dugan’s claims “ludicrous and untrue,” and the Recording Academy issued a statement, calling Dugan’s timing of her allegations “curious” amid the allegations that she created a “‘toxic and intolerable’ work environment and engaged in ‘abusive and bullying conduct,'” according to her accuser.

“Our loyalty will always be to the 25,000 members of the recording industry,” the statement read. “We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan’s actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”