‘Capitalism is the greatest thing that has ever happened to mankind,’ says man worth $1.7 billion

It’s that time of the year again where the rich and powerful meet in Davos, Switzerland, to, well, decide the fate of the world for another year. Or at least give hints about the direction they want the world to head in.

While we’re only on the second day of the World Economic Forum at Davos, we’ve already heard from speakers ranging from Greta Thunberg to President Trump. Those speakers have had lots to say about a range of subjects–from climate change to world trade. And while much more will be said over the coming days, we thought we’d take a look at some of the most newsworthy so far.