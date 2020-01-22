Sound the alarms! Everlane’s Perform leggings are here, and they’re only $58

How much did you pay for your last pair of leggings? Sure, there are affordable (read, $10) options from stores like H&M —but chances are that you get what you pay for, and contribute to unsustainable fast fashion practices .

Then, there’s the opposite end of the spectrum: high-end leggings that come with a hefty price tag. Like, a triple-digit price tag. From Lululemon’s perfect-for-everything Speed Up full-length legging ($108) to Bandier’s designer offerings, such as these Adam Selman Sport Lace-Up leggings ($228), high-end leggings that hold you in and hold up to any workout aren’t cheap.

Until now. Everlane (a brand that we seriously stan) has finally debuted a perfectly priced, sustainably made technical legging. Starting today, you can purchase the Perform Legging—Everlane’s most requested item to date in the history of the brand. The leggings come with a $58 price tag and are available in four different colors: black, sage green, charcoal navy, and brick red. And in line with Everlane’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes, the Italian-spun technical fabric is made from 58% recycled nylon and dyed at a Bluesign-certified facility, free of harmful chemicals.

Thanks to the fabric’s lightweight compression (for that perfectly “held-in” feeling) and sweat-wicking properties, these leggings stand up to your race training and yoga sessions. But unlike some of the more expensive (and sportier) options out there, the Perform Legging won’t compress you like a sausage casing. They’re relatively thin, are made of high-quality durable fabric, and are held together with as few seams as possible (goodbye, chafing). In a sea full of leggings, these are meant to be the softest and most comfortable pair in your closet—perfect for everyday wear. And like all good leggings, they have a flattering and comfy high waistband.

The Perform Legging comes in sizes XXS-XXL and is available for purchase here.

Need looking for more workout essentials? Check out some of our other handpicked suggestions:

