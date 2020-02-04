How Jonathan Adler finds creative inspiration on the road

Interior designer and retailer Jonathan Adler is known for creating objects and home décor that are bright, whimsical, and even a bit risqué. But when he travels (which he does, a lot), he prefers hotels that value simplicity and function—much like he does in his pottery.

“I spent my ‘pretty’ years—my twenties—making mugs, and a mug needs to feel like you just want to pick it up and use it,” Adler says. “It’s always about function first—and that’s so important in a hotel experience. A room has to feel super functional.”

With this in mind, AC Hotels recently teamed with Adler and fashion designer and television personality Tan France to create custom products that solve common challenges faced by travelers, as well as add beauty to the hotel experience.

Design is often driven by problem solving, and Adler’s biggest travel irritant is a lack of adequate charging outlets. “This sounds like a really banal contemporary problem, but in [some] hotels there’s nowhere to charge my device,” he says. “If there’s not a plug handy, it drives me insane.” AC Hotels, by contrast, “gets it right all the way down to the outlets,” he says. But we’re moving ever closer to a wire-free world, so he and France collaborated with AC Hotels on a wireless charging device—even better, one that doesn’t look like a flattened rubber hockey puck.

Adler said the team wanted the charger to reflect the “natural, harmonious, and honest materials” and soothing color palette that AC Hotels favors in its interiors.

“The minute I open the door at an AC Hotel, I’m just like, ahhh,” Adler says. “The color scheme is very calming. As a business traveler, I need that. I’m typically a very colorful guy, but when I travel, I need it to be more chill.”

The shape of the wireless charger mimics wave-softened pebbles; Adler says the final result is “an ornament for your coffee table that you can also plop your phone on and know it’s charging.” And that’s no small thing for creative businesspeople whose mobile devices are, essentially, their home offices. “When my device is at 80%, my mind is at 80%. I need my mind at 100%, so I need my device at 100%.”