How to boost your productivity by having an argument

Few of us enjoy confrontation and arguments, which is why many people actively avoid them. Unfortunately, ignoring an issue or withdrawing all together can hurt your career. A productive disagreement not only has the power to improve your output at work; it’s an exercise you should welcome when given the chance, says Buster Benson, author of Why Are We Yelling? The Art of Productive Disagreement .

“Becoming cognizant of our cognitive biases can better our ability to productively argue,” he says. “Biases, in general, are adapted to disagreements; it’s where they flair up and become prominent. In a mental perspective, we are all motivated to win an argument. When you understand and address your biases, you can enhance teamwork, leadership skills, and creative problem-solving in the office.”

Benson is the former product manager for Twitter and Slack, where he says he fostered an approach to conversations that made disagreements less frustrating. The key is treating people like they’re all coming to the table with different agendas but a similar goal, to move something forward.

Before any disagreement—one that’s expected or one that is unplanned—prepare, so that you don’t panic and revert to “battle mode.” You shouldn’t go into the disagreement expecting to change the other person’s mind. Instead, focus on what you can get out of it.

Here are four positive results that can make you more productive in the long-term:

1. A better understanding of your values

In any argument, turn inward, Benson suggests. “How aware are you about your beliefs and values behind the disagreement?” he asks. “Why is it important to have the conversation? If you can stay mindful and not go to battle mode, the argument can be more productive.”

If the topic is triggering for you, it will be harder to stay mindful than in a disagreement with a topic that is not as emotionally precarious. Reflect on your anxieties about the issue and what you are threatened by.