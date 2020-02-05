How hotel life inspires Tan France

Though fans of Netflix’s Queer Eye may imagine that fashion designer Tan France spends much of his time lounging with costars in a chic Fab Five loft, he actually spends most of his life in hotels. “I travel all the time,” he says. “I’m usually in a hotel room more than I am my actual home.” France is from England but now lives in Salt Lake City—that is, when he’s lucky enough to be there. “I spend about five days a week in hotels.”

After a hectic day on the road, France favors a hotel that feels calming, with soft tones and natural materials rather than neon and fussy prints. At AC Hotels, he says, “everything seems purposefully done. I like that the rooms feel muted and nothing’s overbearing, just comfortable and chic, refined without being over the top. And the most important thing is comfort.”

France’s always-on-the-go reality has influenced his design sensibility. Though his own fashion choices and the clothes he helps select for makeovers on Queer Eye show plenty of flair—everyone knows how much he loves a fashion-forward belt—when it comes to interiors, he values understated functionality.

His intimate familiarity with hotels—and what the best ones get right—informed France’s recent collaboration with interior designer Jonathan Adler and AC Hotels. The parties collectively designed two custom products for AC Hotels: a wireless phone charger and set of cocktail coasters.

The muted palette of the objects reflects France’s preference for rooms that allow space for creativity, reflection, and work. As he puts it, too many hotels have chosen a noisy “color story” that feels jarring and doesn’t put travelers at ease. “I like the decor to be curated,” France says. “I don’t like a lot of chintz or frills. I want it to feel as distraction-free as possible.” It’s a quality that AC Hotels delivers on.

CALM AND CONNECTION

Both France and Adler rely heavily on their mobile devices when they’re on the road. Thus, it’s mandatory that they be fully charged. “When we check into a hotel, the first thing we need to be able to do is use our phones; that’s how we conduct most of our business,” France says. “If the battery is almost dead, we need a quick solution, so it makes sense we’re creating a charger that is both functional and beautiful.”

The charger they created is unlike any you’ve ever seen. The pebble-like object is sleek and sophisticated—a stark improvement over the typical jumble of charging cables. “We wanted it to look like an artwork—something that you could use while you’re at the hotel, or take on your travels with you,” France says. “It’s absolutely necessary.”