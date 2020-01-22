The science behind why saving for retirement is hard

The data is alarming: Most people aren’t saving enough for retirement. According to the 2019 Planning & Progress Study nearly one in four of Americans have less than $5,000 put aside for retirement. In fact, because of low retirement savings, almost half of Americans say they’ll be forced to work past the age of 65.

The majority of Americans—59% according to a 2019 study by Charles Schwab—say they live paycheck to paycheck, making saving money a challenge. But beyond the that, there are lots of reasons why people don’t prioritize planning for their future, even though they know they should. It’s here where research in behavioral science can help.

Surprisingly, the data shows that one of the primary reasons why we don’t make choices that set ourselves up for a secure retirement is because of how our brains are wired. Each of us has cognitive biases that lead us astray. Yet, by understanding these biases, you can make sure that you do not fall under their influence.

Here’s a look at three of them—and what you can do to counteract each:

Bias #1: Temporal discounting



Would you rather receive $1,000 today or $1,200 in four months? If you’re like most people, you’ll choose the $1,000 now. Yet, what if the options were modified, so that a year is added to each. This means you could receive either $1,000 in a year or $1,200 in a year and four months. When presented with this new choice, you’ll likely select the second option: a gain of 20%.

What you’ve just experienced is a bias known as “temporal discounting,” which is when more weight is given to something in the present than something greater in the future. Temporal discounting is one of the biggest obstacles to saving for retirement. Why? Because it requires you to choose not to enjoy your money now, so you can enjoy it later in retirement.

The good news is that there are things you can do to minimize the effects of this. One potent way is to engage in what social scientists refer to as Elaboration on Potential Outcomes, or EPO. EPO prompts you to focus on what you want in the future, which helps you say “no” to present temptation that steal funds you should be putting toward retirement.