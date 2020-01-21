Radiohead creates a digital public library so you can stream their deep cuts

On Monday, Radiohead unveiled the Radiohead Public Library, an “online resource containing videos, music, artwork, websites, merchandise, and assorted ephemera.”

https://t.co/Gk4BUXwjsg has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative. We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY. pic.twitter.com/H7Ft6lNuuN — Radiohead (@radiohead) January 20, 2020

The Radiohead Public Library includes the band’s back catalog and rare tracks and albums, including the 1992 EP Drill and TKOL RMX 8, “an addendum to the 2011 remix album TKOL RMX 1234567” that had previously been taken down, the Verge reports. There’s also an online store where you can order old designs of Radiohead merch.

And, according to NME, during RPL’s opening week, each member of Radiohead (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, and Philip Selway) will take turns serving as librarian for the day, when they will present a curated selection of archival material.

I ordered these items 3 hours ago – hot from the stacks, on a squeaky trolley:https://t.co/DqtHwWSY9A pic.twitter.com/29AIlV1iJe — colingreenwood (@colingreenwood) January 20, 2020

And what would a library be without a card? Users can download and customize their library card, which will have its own membership number. In case you’re curious, that QR code just links to General Data Protection Regulation compliance guidelines.

And it’s worth noting that the card doesn’t actually do anything—it’s just a nice touch.