How to become a full-time VC, from 7 investors who’ve done it

Last year, venture capital investment hit $136.5 billion , a nearly record-breaking boom we haven’t seen since the dot-com days. And now that money is seeping out of Silicon Valley and into new markets , opening up all sorts of new opportunities.

Naturally, a lot of people want to break into the red-hot world of VC, though it’s incredibly elusive. Experts have written scores of books and articles aimed at cracking the code, myself included.

While plenty manage to dabble at the fringe, becoming a full-time VC is especially tricky. But it can be done. So, I asked seven VCs I know for their best advice on leveling up in the industry:

Learn before you earn

Clinton Foy left a cushy COO job at a company with $3B in revenue to become a VC partner—unpaid. “I only started earning a salary a year and a half later, by working my ass off,” he says, adding that he dedicated those early days to building a solid network and growing a new fund. Today he’s managing director and general partner at Crosscut Ventures and insists he wouldn’t change anything about his journey to the top.

“My best advice is learn before you earn,” he says. “Put yourself in a challenging growth and learning mode, sacrifice salary for carry, bet on yourself, and develop a startup mentality as a VC.”

Nick Kim, head of platform at Crosscut, also points out that building your career from the ground up will also help you discover your focus. “It starts with being helpful to founders, and over time you’ll sharpen your focus on who and what you’re looking for,” he explains. “When you find [your focus], you’ll jump at the opportunity to take the risk.”

Network, network, network

“A helpful introduction only takes a couple minutes but can have a lasting impact on your career,” says Alex Shtarkman, associate at Revolution Ventures. “Immerse yourself in the ecosystem, and spend as much time as possible talking to founders, learning about various business models, and networking with investors.”