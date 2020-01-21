Disney Plus is coming to Europe earlier than expected

For Europeans that have been chomping at the bit to get their Baby Yoda fix, some good news: Disney has revealed that Disney Plus is coming to certain European territories earlier than expected.

Originally, Disney said its Disney Plus streaming service would launch on March 31 in a handful of European markets, but now the company has announced that the streaming service will launch a week earlier—on March 24, reports Business Insider. European countries where Disney Plus will launch on March 24 include Austria, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Disney also revealed pricing for Disney Plus in Europe. In the United Kingdom, the service will cost £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. In countries that use the euro, Disney Plus will cost €6.99 a month or €69.99 a year.

But though European countries will have access to the same original content, such as The Mandalorian, that U.S. subscribers do, European Disney Plus subscribers will likely not have access to some of the backlog of legacy content Americans do due to the existing European streaming agreements for legacy Disney content on third-party services. However, as with Disney content in the U.S., once those agreements end, Disney will begin piling its legacy content offerings onto Disney Plus in Europe as well.