Apple now allows Apple Card users to export their transactions to a spreadsheet. Here’s how

Apple’s foray into financial services with the advent of the Apple Card last year has gone pretty smoothly. The ability to apply and use the card through an iPhone and track transactions through an intuitive interface, as well as the card’s no-fees policies, have made the card pretty popular among iPhone adherents.

But one complaint about the Apple Card has persisted: There’s no way for users to import their transaction history into third-party financial products, like Mint.com and Quicken. The reason for this is because of Apple’s famous adherence to a privacy-first policy. Apple doesn’t want third parties to be able to automatically access your private financial data.

Yet the ability to export Apple Card transactions to money management services has been something many Apple Card users have long hoped for—and Apple is now finally giving it to them. Starting today, Apple Card users will be able to export their monthly transactions to a spreadsheet, which they can then import into money management apps. Here’s how:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap your Apple Card. Tap “Card Balance.” Tap on one of your monthly statements. Tap on the “Export Transactions” button.

Doing so will export a monthly statement’s transactions to a spreadsheet you can then import into most money management apps. There is a caveat to Apple Card’s new export features, however. You can only export transactions based on monthly statements. You can’t export combined transactions from multiple months or partial monthly transactions. You’ll also manually need to import the data to your money management software. Apple still won’t allow third-party services to automatically pull the data from your Apple Card account.

Still, the addition of Apple Card data export capabilities shows Apple is listening to users on ways to improve the Apple Card experience and is willing to come up with ways users can have more control over their data while still keeping it safe from third parties.