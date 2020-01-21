Greta Thunberg: We have eight years to save the Earth

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was blunt when she addressed a crowd of the world’s most powerful and wealthiest people at Davos today, reports CNBC . Speaking at a panel titled “Forging a Sustainable Path Towards a Common Future,” Thurnberg said that the world’s remaining carbon budget needed to fall below 570 gigatons in the next eight years to even have a chance of stopping the Earth from heating 1.5º Celsius—the point at which climate catastrophe becomes the norm.

“With today’s emissions levels, the remaining budget is gone in less than eight years. These aren’t anyone’s views. This is the science,” Thunberg said. The numbers were cited from the International Panel on Climate Change’s 2018 damning report about the scale of the climate crisis.

Thunberg also pointed out that even if we do reduce our carbon footprint enough in the next eight years, there’s no guarantee we can avert a 1.5ºC rise in temperature. Even with CO2 emissions reduced to the recommended amount, the world only has a 67% chance of averting the crisis. The activist went on to call out the media for failing to cover the impending crisis saying: