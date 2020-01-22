Ditching the whiteboard and adopting two brainstorming practices helped my company thrive. Here’s how.

If we compiled most company “about us” pages into a Bingo game, we’d fill the cards with words like “innovation, creativity, and passion.” These are all wonderful traits. Modern companies need to innovate, and creativity is a powerful tool. There’s just one problem: workers are overwhelmed.

In a 2018 Gallup study of nearly 7,500 full-time U.S. employees, 23% say they’re “always or very often” burned out. Another 44% said they “sometimes” feel this way. There are complex forces behind this trend, but it’s safe to assume that burnout doesn’t lead to innovation. Original thinking takes time—and strategic brainstorming techniques can help your organization step back and address meaningful challenges.

What is brainstorming, exactly?

While brainstorming has become a generic term, it actually refers to a specific technique outlined by BBDO advertising partner Alex Osborn in his 1953 book, Applied Imagination. Osborn set out four rules for group innovation: suggest as many ideas as possible, aim for outrageous solutions, build on the suggested ideas, and don’t evaluate or judge ideas during the session.

In recent years, Osborn’s version of brainstorming has come under fire for promoting groupthink, drowning out quieter personalities, and generating fewer solutions than individual work. That’s why my company uses two different strategies—one for groups and one for individuals.

Run a hack week

Hack weeks are essentially team brainstorming exercises. They’ve generated some of our most significant innovations—and they’re not just for tech startups. Tuning out the day-to-day noise to focus on one problem can nurture innovation across your entire organization.

At JotForm, we kick off on Monday with an open-ended question. Think about where you want to push the boundaries: What could transform your business by next year? What would amaze your top-tier customers? Tackle a juicy problem and provide some constraints. Hone in on a specific product or process, for example, or set a timeline for the solution.

Next, we spend four days thinking, sketching, coding, and collaborating. Our employees work in cross-functional teams of 4-5 people. Each member has a different role, such as design, development, UX, or data science. This ensures that they consider every angle. Most importantly, no one has to manage their everyday responsibilities because everyone hits pause for a week.