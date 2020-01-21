How to watch the Trump impeachment trial live on CNN or PBS without cable

In a historic event that somehow feels astoundingly routine, the United States Senate is currently holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump. The trial officially began last week but not much has happened yet. It will reconvene in Washington today (Tuesday, January 21) at around 1 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord cutter—or just bored at work—and you want to watch the impeachment trial live on your computer or phone, the good news is, it’s easy to do that for free. You won’t get to see everything, as some of the proceedings won’t be public, but you can stream it online from a few different sources without cable and without paying a dime. The trial is expected to go all week, including Saturday, and will likely continue next week, too.

This is a way of saying you probably won’t sit through all of it, but you may want to watch some of it. My go-to live steam for political events is the YouTube page for PBS NewsHour, which will begin streaming the trial at 1 p.m. ET. The video is embedded below.

CNN says it will also stream the trial live in its entirety. The cable network is lifting its paywall for the event, which means you don’t have to sign in with a pay-TV provider to watch the proceedings on CNN.com or via the CNN mobile apps on iOS or Android.