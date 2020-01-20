Follow these 5 tips if you want to make a career pivot

Pivoting mid-career to a different profession is far from straightforward. Though I began my career in academia as a Classics PhD , I then pivoted to a job as a digital media specialist at a digital marketing agency. After that, I moved on to marketing at an industrial copper wire manufacturer.

At each transition, I have had to navigate radically different skill sets in fundamentally different careers. I want to think that there were overlaps between the roles that I held, but in reality, the similarities are small. You have to do some serious squinting to discern any common features among all three.

At a time when millennials are hopping jobs more frequently than ever before, career pivots will become more common in the years ahead. Right now, there isn’t a simple path to make that transition, but as I learned from experience—following these maneuvers can help make the change less daunting.

1. Skirt HR and avoid recruiters. Discover a way to communicate directly with the hiring manager

Most job applicants for any given job will check off certain boxes. If they meet the specific skill sets and experience required for a listing, an applicant tracking system (ATS) will flag them and notify the recruiter.

But career pivoters tend to be light on the listed job requirements, so HR personnel and recruiters are fundamentally disincentivized from even thinking about forwarding their application to the hiring manager. Their job is to filter out high-risk applicants and discover the applicants that—on paper—most align with the particular attributes a hiring manager is seeking. Yet the most highly skilled applicants may be a costly disaster for an organization if they lack the fundamental soft skills.

Whether through an email, phone call, or handwritten letter (you don’t hear about those much anymore), find out who the hiring manager is and then reach out. They’re not being solicited every day. This is your chance to get in front of the audience that matters the most.

2. No matter your age, consider an internship as an entry point

Organizations might see career pivoters as high risk. Therefore, the onus is on them to find ways to minimize that risk for the prospective organization.