This home improvement brand now sells high fashion. It’s surprisingly good

Fiskars is known around the world for its trademark plastic orange-handled scissors. And the company’s tools for gardening, cooking, crafting, sewing, school supplies, and home improvement, have won numerous design awards from Red Dot, Popular Mechanics, the Arthritis Foundation, and Fast Company . Now Fiskars, Finland’s oldest company, is entering the world of high-fashion, with its first-ever clothing and accessory collection in collaboration with up and coming Finnish designer Maria Korkella. Now customers can wear Fiskars while doing all this handiwork, too.

Absent-mindedly stabbing at a ladder with a large pair of garden shears, uncaringly dragging a shovel behind him on a muddy dirt road, and half-heartedly spraying some sort of pesticide in front of him, one might wonder if the campaign model (or art director?) knows what goes into a hard day’s work with Fiskars tools. But the clothes themselves seem up to the task.

With adaptable and durable design details, the collection of 11 pieces was designed with functionality in mind. One jacket has a detachable hem, hood, and sleeves, and a tool belt can be converted into a fanny pack. Oh, and that jacket? Stab-proof pockets. (Still, be careful with those garden shears.) Fiskars claims to have kept the earth in mind when it comes to sourcing and producing the collection as well, saying that the materials are organic and recycled.

The collection’s visual look is similarly inspired. Fiskars describes the aesthetic as “workwear-meets-streetwear” with a nod to the brand’s Nordic heritage. All styles are unisex, in neutral green with pops of that trademark Fiskars orange and boxy minimalist silhouettes that call to mind a likely competitor: Danish outerwear brand Rains, and in some ways, American normcore startup Everlane.

Safe to say that Fiskars is looking to expand its customer base with this brand extension. Whether gardening, crafting, or fixing up your house, you’ll look good doing it—even if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.