How to watch the NFL playoffs live on CBS and Fox without cable

Football fans are gearing up for the final two games of the 2020 NFL playoffs this weekend. The Conference Championships will decide which teams will advance to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, so the stakes couldn’t be higher. Here’s the lineup:

Sunday, January 19

3:05 p.m ET : Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (CBS) 6:40 p.m. ET: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (Fox)

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream these games on your computer or mobile device—or over the top on a smart TV—you have a few different options. The games are airing on CBS and Fox, both of which are broadcast networks, so if you have an over-the-air antenna, that’s the easiest way to watch for free.

But since you’re reading this article, you probably don’t have an OTA antenna. Another option is to stream the games directly from the networks’ websites (Fox Sports and CBS online), but you’ll need pay-TV login credentials to watch that way.

For viewers without pay-TV credentials, your best bet is a standalone streaming service that has CBS and Fox, most of which you can sign up for with a free trial. I’ve listed some choices below.

Enjoy your Sunday!