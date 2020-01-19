How to watch the 2020 SAG Awards on TNT or TBS live without cable

After the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, Hollywood is gearing up for its third Sunday awards show in a row. This time around it’s the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, which honors the best and brightest movie and TV performances of the past year.

Nominees include the usual suspects, with The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Parasite, and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood in the running for outstanding cast performance—all of which were also nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. (You can check out the full list of nominations here.)

The 2020 SAG Awards will take place tonight (Sunday, January 19) at 8 p.m. ET at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air simultaneously on TBS and TNT, with a pre-show streaming for free at sagawards.org.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the SAG Awards live on your computer or phone, you’ll need access to TBS or TNT, both of which are owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia. Here’s a list of ways to do that:

Online and mobile apps (pay-TV subscription needed):

Streaming services that include TBS and TNT: