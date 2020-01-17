Google’s parent company, Alphabet, joins the $1 trillion club

Apple got there first, then Microsoft, and then Amazon, but now Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has finally joined their ranks. I’m of course talking about public companies that have crossed the $1 trillion valuation mark.

Alphabet actually briefly crossed the $1 trillion market cap last week, but it didn’t close at above $1 trillion for the day, so conventional wisdom was it didn’t count then. You can see former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s tweet about it below (Mayer was a VP at Google before leading Yahoo).

When I joined Google, we had just raised money at a $100M valuation. So proud to see it hit the storied $1T market cap today! #10000x pic.twitter.com/Z0C9ZgSwUS — marissamayer (@marissamayer) January 13, 2020

That changed yesterday when shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $1,450.16 last night, which gave the company a $1.0 trillion market cap. Right now, shares of GOOGL are up in pre-market trading, so Alphabet gets to hang onto bragging rights for at least another day.

And for those keeping track, here’s where the public companies that have reached at least a trillion market cap stand today (as of the time of this writing):