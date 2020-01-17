WhatsApp no longer has plans to spam you with ads—for now

Some good bit of news coming from Facebook: Apparently the company has ditched plans to insert ads into WhatsApp’s status feature, reports the Wall Street Journal . Facebook originally announced plans to start monitoring WhatsApp via ads a year and a half ago–which did not go over well with users nor the app’s original creators, who resigned from the company after the plans were announced.

The Wall Street Journal cites “people familiar with the matter,” writing:

WhatsApp in recent months disbanded a team that had been established to find the best ways to integrate ads into the service, according to people familiar with the matter. The team’s work was then deleted from WhatsApp’s code, the people said.

The bad news is that ads are still in WhatsApp’s future, according to the WSJ. The publication cited a person who says Facebook will introduce ads to the app’s Status feature sometime in the future, but for now Facebook will pursue other ways to monetize WhatsApp, including ways for businesses to communicate with customers over the platform.

Facebook famously bought WhatsApp for a staggering $22 billion in 2014. The app is currently used by over 1.5 billion people.