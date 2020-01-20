This is why you should have your own personal communication style

When it comes to most problems, you can often trace the root cause to a breakdown in communication. Something said the wrong way, or not at all, can lead to assumptions that create unnecessary challenges. So wouldn’t it be great if more of us focused on improving our personal communication style?

“The people who are good communicators also have intellectual and emotional intelligence,” says Jack Modzelewski, author of Talk is Chief: Leadership, Communication, and Credibility in a High-Stakes World. “They’re very in tune with others, whether they’re talking to one person, a small group, or an audience of many.”

Learning good communication skills isn’t emphasized enough in many business schools, and people who are promoted to high levels, such as CEO, are often surprised how much they’re needed, says Modzelewski. “You can rely on other people to help, but at the end of the day, you have to own your words and your communication style,” he says. “Anything you say becomes a matter of record. Words do not go away.”

Communication challenges

Being a better communicator means putting your audience first.

“Intuitively, it’s not so much about me as the messenger, but more about what I want to convey to people and [whether or not] they are going to believe me,” says Modzelewski. “Dialogue needs to share a vision, and people who are good leaders are thinking about it all the time.”

One of the challenges is that the digital world has added complexity to communication. “Every word and nuance has the potential for misinterpretation,” says Modzelewski. “There is nothing worse than a leader addressing people who walk away saying ‘He didn’t tell me anything I didn’t already know.’ This is a challenge in an age where employees and other constituents have immediate access to so much public information and commentary about their organizations, industries, and leaders.

Another communication challenge is addressing multiple generations—talking to as many as four age groups in one company or organization, says Modzelewski. “Leaders need to be mindful of the different ways that people of different generations today receive, process, and share information,” he says.