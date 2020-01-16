Job seekers, these are the 10 best jobs in America right now

If you’re not actively looking for a job, there’s a good chance you will be before the month is out. January is the most popular month for job searches, with a 22% increase over any other month according to Glassdoor.

With that in mind, Glassdoor just released its annual ranking of the 50 best jobs in America. And while it’s no surprise that nearly half are tech jobs, there are a few surprises among the mix. When scored for salary, number of openings, and job satisfaction ratings from members of the platform, these were the top 10 jobs: 1. Front End Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 13,122

Median Base Salary: $105,240 2. Java Developer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 16,136

Median Base Salary: $83,589 3. Data Scientist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,542

Median Base Salary: $107,801 4. Product Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 12,173

Median Base Salary: $117,713

5. Devops Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 6,603

Median Base Salary: $107,310 6. Data Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 6,941

Median Base Salary: $102,472 7. Software Engineer

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 50,438

Median Base Salary: $105,563 8. Speech Language Pathologist

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 29,167

Median Base Salary: $71,867 9. Strategy Manager

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 3,515

Median Base Salary: $133,067

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,560

Median Base Salary: $78,480

This is the first time in four years that data scientist didn’t top the list. “While data scientist remains a thriving role, we’re seeing high demand for front end engineers with over 13,000 open roles, nearly double the number of data scientist open jobs,” Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor’s senior economic research analyst, wrote in the report. “In addition to numerous open jobs, front end engineers report competitive salaries and high job satisfaction.” Additionally, Stansell noted that corporate recruiters have the highest job satisfaction rating of all the top 50 jobs. “We expect to see more CEOs and talent attraction professionals embracing a culture-first business strategy in 2020 and beyond,” Stansell writes, “so it will be interesting to see how the satisfaction across jobs and industries changes in the new decade.” You can check out the full list here.