6 ways to handle biased feedback at work

It’s natural for anyone to feel a little stressed about being critiqued and evaluated on your work. But when performance reviews make you feel uncomfortable or angry because of biased or discriminatory feedback, that’s a serious cause for concern.

Unfortunately, bias can easily creep into reviews, often without the reviewer realizing it. Unconscious bias can be especially hard to identify, which makes it even more pervasive. It’s not as easy to spot as an overt insult, such as “You’re doing great work for a woman,” which of course should be immediately reported to HR. It can be subtle, such as an older employee who gets praised for eagerly adopting new technology, which shows age bias.

If you’ve been the victim of bias, you may not feel comfortable speaking up about it, especially if it comes from a direct supervisor—the very person with whom you should be discussing any concerns. Too often, it’s because employees don’t trust the organization to do the right thing. In fact, in HR Acuity’s recent employee experience study, 46% of workers said they don’t report bias and discrimination because they lack confidence that it will be handled appropriately.

That’s a huge problem for organizations, and one they absolutely must solve. But it also means employees must find the courage and follow the right protocols to make sure their concerns are properly documented and addressed, giving the organization the best shot at addressing the problem. The alternative—staying silent or quitting—may mean turning your back on an outstanding career opportunity because of one bad review or reviewer.

If you feel you’ve been the victim of a biased review, here are six steps you should take to ensure your concerns are heard, investigated, and dealt with properly.

Take a step back and assess

You might not be dealing with bias. In a performance review, it’s natural to be defensive about feedback. Before reacting negatively and assuming discrimination (because of age or gender, for example), ask yourself: Could the feedback be valid? Ask for clarifications, examples, and specific incidents where the undesirable behavior took place.

Learn to identify bias

Remember that it can be overt or subtle, and the reviewer may not even realize they’re displaying bias. Your manager should be using standardized criteria for reviews that focus on job performance to reduce subjectivity, and tools like LeanIn’s 50 Ways to Fight Gender Bias can be incredibly useful for knowing what to look for.