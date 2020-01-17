Research shows that screen time isn’t bad for you, but something else may be

Scientific data, however, often fails to confirm what seems true based on everyday experiences. In study after study, screen time is often not correlated with important effects at a magnitude that matches the concerns and expectations of media consumers, critics, teachers, parents, pediatricians, and even the researchers themselves. For example, a recent review of over 200 studies about social media concluded there was almost no effect of greater screen time on psychological well-being. A comprehensive study of adolescents reported small effects of screen time on brain development and no relationship between media use and cognitive performance. A review of 20 studies about the effects of multitasking with media–that is, using two or more screens at the same time–showed small declines in cognitive performance because of multitasking but also pointed out new studies that showed the opposite.

As communication, psychological, and medical researchers interested in media effects, we are interested in how individuals’ engagement with digital technology influences peoples’ thoughts, emotions, behaviors, health, and well-being.

Moving beyond ‘screen time’

Has the power of media over modern life been overstated? Probably not, but no one knows, because there is a severe lack of knowledge about what people are actually seeing and doing on their screens.

Individuals all around the world are now all looking at pretty much the same screens and spending a lot of time with them. However, the similarities between us end there. Many different kinds of applications, games, and messages flow across people’s screens. And, because it is so easy to create customized personal threads of experiences, each person ends up viewing very different material at different times. No two people share the same media experiences.

To determine the effects of media on people’s lives, whether beneficial or harmful, requires knowledge of what people are actually seeing and doing on those screens. But researchers often mistakenly depend on a rather blunt metric–screen time.

Reports of screen time, the most common way to assess media use, are known to be terribly inaccurate and describe only total viewing time. Today, on a single screen, you can switch instantly between messaging a neighbor, watching the news, parenting a child, arranging for dinner delivery, planning a weekend trip, talking on an office video conference, and even monitoring your car, home irrigation, and lighting. Add to that more troublesome uses–bullying a classmate, hate speech, or reading fabricated news. Knowing someone’s screen time–their total dose of media–will not diagnose problems with any of that content.