advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:32 am

Aspiring managers, here’s why you need emotional intelligence to be an effective leader

Aspiring managers, here’s why you need emotional intelligence to be an effective leader
[Photo: You x Ventures/Unsplash]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Thinking about leading a team or rising through the leadership ranks at your company? Better check that your soft skills are sharp.

Among 14,000 respondents to a recent LinkedIn survey, more than half said that leaders need to have a full complement of soft skills in order to stay ahead of challenges like artificial intelligence and changing customer demands. The report revealed:

  • 55% of respondents said a purpose-driven and caring mindset was the number one thing leaders should be striving for
  • 51% of respondents said leaders would need to know how to be motivated, engaging, and inspiring
  • 39% cited the need for emotional intelligence, which continues to reign as the most in-demand skill for any worker
  • 34% said leaders must have good listening and communication skills

However, just over half (51%) of those polled said that their current leadership isn’t putting these skills into practice very well. Maybe that is why the top challenge for leaders (45%) is attracting and retaining talent.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life