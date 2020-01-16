Aspiring managers, here’s why you need emotional intelligence to be an effective leader

Thinking about leading a team or rising through the leadership ranks at your company? Better check that your soft skills are sharp.

Among 14,000 respondents to a recent LinkedIn survey, more than half said that leaders need to have a full complement of soft skills in order to stay ahead of challenges like artificial intelligence and changing customer demands. The report revealed:

55% of respondents said a purpose-driven and caring mindset was the number one thing leaders should be striving for

51% of respondents said leaders would need to know how to be motivated, engaging, and inspiring

39% cited the need for emotional intelligence, which continues to reign as the most in-demand skill for any worker

34% said leaders must have good listening and communication skills

However, just over half (51%) of those polled said that their current leadership isn’t putting these skills into practice very well. Maybe that is why the top challenge for leaders (45%) is attracting and retaining talent.