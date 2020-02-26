I’m an expert on complex design systems. Even I can’t figure out recycling

Recycling: The concept is pretty simple. Throw away stuff that can be melted down, chopped up, and made back into useful stuff. The problem is, I don’t understand how to do it.

For one, it’s difficult to find out what can and cannot be recycled. There are so many different kinds of paper goods, plastics, and metals, and worst of all, so many things that are combinations of materials or exotic new inventions of material science, that no list could possibly include every possible case. Secondly, the rules vary from location to location, and even at one location they can change from year to year. (“Check frequently with your recycler to see what their current requirements are,” reads one of the websites that tries to be helpful.)

This is a design failing of colossal magnitude. As director of the Design Lab at UC San Diego, a former executive at Apple and HP, and the author of several books on human-centered design, I’m an expert in complex design systems. Yet I’m mystified by what should be the most basic forms of recycling, like whether or not I can recycle a milk carton.

Milk cartons: to recycle or not to recycle?

I did some research on the topic, and the more I read, the more confused I got. Most authoritative articles say yes, you can recycle milk cartons (in theory). The Carton Council, an extremely reliable source, states that “Milk, soup, juice, wine, and broth are just some of the products packaged in cartons that you’ll find in your nearby grocery store—and they’re all recyclable!” Regular milk cartons are made from paperboard, polyethylene, or plastic, and shelf-stable cartons (aseptic) add a layer of aluminum. According to the Carton Council, we should recycle all of them with plastic, metal, and glass containers. But don’t crush the carton—that makes it harder for those sorting the trash to identify it.

I can remember that. Except that it isn’t always true. Because when I enter my zip code on the Carton Council’s website to see if my community recycles cartons, I see that my city is not listed, even though the two small cities just north of my home are listed. (I don’t live in a small community: I am in San Diego, the eighth largest city in the United States.)

So I try the website for the company that collects my trash. The company serves many locations across the United States, and each location has different rules. So once again, I enter my street address and zip code. Here, I’m given a list of acceptable items: Yes, I can recycle milk cartons. But, wait, elsewhere on the very same page of that website (just a small scroll away), there is a list of acceptable items, and milk cartons do not appear.

Milk cartons are just the tip of the iceberg. Paper is recyclable, so unused tissues, which are paper, should be recyclable, right? Well, some websites say “yes,” others say “no.” Plastics are another mystery. You’re supposed to look for the recycling symbol—that triangle with a number inside—but it can be difficult to find. Sometimes it is just a very tiny triangle made of slightly raised plastic on the bottom of the item and requires a flashlight or a magnifying glass (or both) to read. And even if you can find it, then what? The number featured inside the triangle is supposed to indicate what can be recycled—but again, this depends on where you live and what your recycling company is capable of doing. It also depends on the worldwide market for recycled goods. The National Geographic Society’s newsroom has an article “7 things you didn’t know about plastic (and recycling).” If you thought you were confused about recycling plastics, read the article: When you finish, I guarantee that you will be even more confused.