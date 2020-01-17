Move over, princesses. These girls’ clothing brands glorify science

When Ella was born, my husband and I wanted to make her feel free from the entrenched gender stereotypes about what men and women can do in life: We want her to pursue any career she chooses, marry whomever she wants (or not marry at all), and confidently take on any challenge that come her way. We tried to fill her life with gender-neutral products: We outfitted her room with gray furniture, dressed her in unisex clothes from brands like Primary, and bought toys plucked from both the boys and girls aisles, including train sets, tea sets, and plenty of blocks.

Despite these efforts, Ella is perhaps the girliest 4-year-old you will ever meet. My husband and I often stare at her, perplexed, wondering what went wrong. The child refuses to go out without her tiara and sparkly magic wand. She won’t wear pants, or any color besides pink and purple. We want to support Ella’s choices and interests: We got her the fairy princess costume she wanted for Halloween. But we do worry that she may be buying into harmful stereotypes about gender, which have been well-researched and documented. These include the idea that girls aren’t inherently good at math and science, or that being perceived as pretty is very important, or that girls with leadership abilities are considered bossy. It’s a little worrisome that she chooses to pretend to be a bride or a pregnant woman during dress-up time in school, when the boys would rather be astronauts and doctors.

What’s a mom like me to do? Well, the good news is that several clothing brands targeted at girls from the time they are born until they’re in their early teens are helping parents navigate some of these challenges. Three new startups—Piccolina, Princess Awesome, and Annie the Brave—are focused on designing clothes that appeal to the aesthetic of girls like Ella, featuring lots of pastel colors, twirly skirts, and sparkles. But rather than featuring images of princesses or unicorns, these collections are covered in motifs relating to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Our culture is saturated with stereotypes about gender, showing up in everything from toys to advertising to TV shows. And clothing is an obvious way for children to engage with these gender norms directly. As any parent will tell you, kids love the empowerment that comes with picking their own outfits. This is an early way for them to express their identities, nascent as they might be. For many girls, the options for expressing their personality tend to cluster around themes like princesses, ballerinas, and unicorns.

Interestingly, these new brands don’t shy away from stereotypically feminine colors and silhouettes, but at the same time, they are trying to change the definition of what femininity stands for. Through design, these garments are meant to communicate that girls can love tutus but also aspire to build tomorrow’s technology; they can wear pink from head to toe and also aspire to be president.

This mirrors another trend that I’ve covered in the world of political dress, in which female politicians no longer wear masculine suits, but instead choose to wear more feminine colors and silhouettes, making the case that it is possible to look feminine and also be powerful. “The fact that colors and patterns are branded feminine is not inherently problematic,” says Heide Iravani, the founder of Piccolina. “The problem is that society has tied feminine symbols to ideas about what women can and can’t do. But we can change that by showing girls that they can be feminine, if they choose, but also be and do anything they want.”