Ben & Jerry’s wants you to ‘Netflix and chill’ with its new Netflix-branded ice cream

If there’s one phrase that dominated our tech lifestyles the past decade it’s “Netflix and chill.” The phrase has come to be a euphemism for staying home and getting freaky with your partner instead of going out, as in “Hey, do you two want to come to dinner with us?” “Nah, we’re just gonna Netflix and chill.”

Now one of the world’s most popular ice cream brands is piggybacking off the popularity of the phrase. Ben & Jerry’s has announced a new line of ice cream based on the Netflix brand, and the first flavor is–you guessed it–”Netflix & Chill’d.”

Introducing Netflix & Chilll’d. A @netflix original flavor featuring a peanut butter ice cream with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies! Learn more at: https://t.co/KQTuLu8mue #NetflixandChillld pic.twitter.com/5vGNj0Rctb — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 16, 2020

The new flavor features a peanut butter ice cream base with fudge brownies and sweet and salty pretzel swirls thrown in. There’s also a nondairy version for vegans.

But the people happiest about this will probably be Ben & Jerry’s pun-loving marketing folks. It’s OK to admit it–we know you’ve been dying to make this flavor ever since “Netflix and chill” became a thing.