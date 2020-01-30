See the categories for the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards

Apps and Games: Innovative interfaces built for phones, tablets, and touch screens. See last year’s honorees .

Cities (NEW): Built projects that improve cities and neighborhoods, including architecture, landscapes, urban and civic design, apps, and platforms.

Data Design: Projects that harness the power of data to create better experiences for users, whether it’s an algorithm, a visualization, or an interface. See last year’s honorees.

Design Company of the Year: The most innovative design company of the year, selected by Fast Company editors. Companies will be judged on the quality, breadth, and ambition of their submitted work. See last year’s honorees.

Experimental: Concepts, prototypes, and pioneering designs intended to push the boundaries of what’s possible in an industry and excite the imagination. See last year’s honorees.

Fashion and Beauty: Products, environments, and services that reflect–and enhance–who we are and what we wear. See last year’s honorees.

Finance (NEW): Banking apps, trading tools, and other products and services that use human-centered design to help people manage their money.