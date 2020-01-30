See the categories for the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards

Apps and Games: Innovative interfaces built for phones, tablets, and touch screens. See last year’s honorees.
Cities (NEW): Built projects that improve cities and neighborhoods, including architecture, landscapes, urban and civic design, apps, and platforms.
Data Design: Projects that harness the power of data to create better experiences for users, whether it’s an algorithm, a visualization, or an interface. See last year’s honorees.
Design Company of the Year: The most innovative design company of the year, selected by Fast Company editors. Companies will be judged on the quality, breadth, and ambition of their submitted work. See last year’s honorees.
Experimental: Concepts, prototypes, and pioneering designs intended to push the boundaries of what’s possible in an industry and excite the imagination. See last year’s honorees.
Fashion and Beauty: Products, environments, and services that reflect–and enhance–who we are and what we wear. See last year’s honorees.
Finance (NEW): Banking apps, trading tools, and other products and services that use human-centered design to help people manage their money.
General Excellence: The most innovative contemporary designs with no category restrictions, selected by Fast Company editors. See last year’s honorees.
Graphic Design: Visual design, whether static or interactive, that has social, cultural, or business impact. See last year’s honorees.
Health: Products, services, and environments designed to improve people’s health and solve problems in the healthcare industry. See last year’s honorees.
Home (NEW): Innovative products, services, and environments for better living.
Hospitality (NEW): Products, services, and environments that create unforgettable consumer experiences and push the industry forward.
Learning: Projects that use human-centered design to engage learners and promote excellence in education. See last year’s honorees.
Mobility: Projects that dramatically improve how we get around, including apps, vehicles, and transportation networks. See last year’s honorees.
Packaging (NEW): Innovative uses of materials, graphics, and industrial design to solve packaging problems.
Products: Hardware and industrial design geared toward mass consumers and niche markets. See last year’s honorees here and here.
Retail Environments: Pop-ups, brand activations, and other real-world environments that bring a company, service, or product to life. See last year’s honorees.
Social Good: Products, services, systems, and platforms that help underserved communities or developing countries. See last year’s honorees.
Spaces and Places: Innovative buildings, structures, and interior designs that solve problems in the built environment. See last year’s honorees.
Sports and Leisure (NEW): Products, services, and environments designed to elevate the game whether for athletes, amateurs, or fans.
Students: Innovative design work created while attending either an undergraduate or graduate program, or within a year of graduation. See last year’s honorees.
Sustainability (NEW): Projects that use inventive design to meaningfully reduce harm to the environment.
User Experience: Projects that consider a user’s journey, from beginning to end, whether in an app, a physical product, or a brick-and-mortar experience. See last year’s honorees.
Wellness (NEW): Consumer products, services, and environments that use innovative design to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Workplace: Buildings, interiors, furniture, desk accessories, and tools built to make workers happier and more productive. See last year’s honorees.
Best Design Asia-Pacific: The most innovative designs overall in the Asia-Pacific region. See last year’s honorees.
Best Design Europe-Middle East-Africa: The most innovative designs overall in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. See last year’s honorees.
Best Design Latin America: The most innovative designs overall in Latin America. See last year’s honorees.
Best Design North America: The most innovative designs overall in North America. See last year’s honorees.