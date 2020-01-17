NBCUniversal’s Netflix-killer Peacock features ads, Spotify-like playlists—and a lot of ‘Law & Order’

NBCUniversal broke down the particulars of Peacock at its investor meeting Thursday, detailing exactly how its streaming platform intends to strut into a crowded playing field and capture the attention of not only viewers, but marketers as well.

While major announcements concerning content deals and original programming were addressed, the focus of the presentation leaned heavily on how Peacock is looking at the ad space and pricing tiers.

“I believe this changing technological world driven by the internet, where anything is instantly available on any device, would prove more friend than foe to Comcast/NBCUniversal,” said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. “And that we could become an even more special and unique company for our employees, customers, and investors if we repositioned ourselves to be at the heart of this dynamic change within the existing ecosystem.”

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from Peacock.

Freemium and low-cost tiers

In his presentation, Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, cited that 80% of viewers would choose a free streaming service with ads versus paying for an ad-free experience. With the growing list of available streaming services, Strauss predicts an increase in subscription fatigue, which is why Peacock will have two ad-supported tiers and a premium, ad-free one.

The ad-supported free tier will give users access to more than 7,500 hours of movies, TV shows (current season and back catalog), daily news, sports, and Hispanic programming.

There’ll also be Peacock Premium, an ad-supported $4.99/month tier with 15,000 hours of content. Peacock’s ad-free version will be $9.99/month.