Bloomberg haunted the Dem debate with fake irony on Twitter. Here’s how the other absent candidates fared.

Tuesday night’s Democratic debates had a clear winner, and it was Donald Trump.
As devastating documents from Trump-allied crony Lev Parnas emerged online, the CNN-moderated debate crescendoed with a question about whether Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that a woman couldn’t beat Donald Trump. Subsequent media coverage skipped over any substantive issues and instead focused on the escalating rivalry between the two candidates. Without doing a thing, Donald Trump got to reap the benefits of both a rubbernecking Fourth Estate, and the fact that the most divisive beef yet between two potential rivals centered around the supreme inherent difficulty of beating Donald Trump.
None of the candidates on last night’s debate stage objectively won, but what about the ones who weren’t there?
Running parallel to the familiar, contentious CNN horserace, an entirely different supra-debate contest raged online among the lower-tier candidates who have yet to drop out: Michael Bloomberg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang. And this one did have an obvious victor.
Let’s look at Bloomberg first. Someone on the former New York Mayor’s staff must have realized that the most heat he’s had during this entire campaign-cosplay came when two comedians made an ironic dance video dedicated to him that went sincerely viral. That’s the only possibly explanation for his official campaign flooding the zone with “conversation-generating” irony impostor tweets during the debate.
Mike’s house is designed to look exactly like the interior of the Millennium Falcon. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate
— Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020
WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF THE BODY TO GET A BLOOMBERG 2020 TATTOO?
— Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020
I see everyone at campaign HQ is hard at work. https://t.co/OZYkmuseJe
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 15, 2020
These tweets were an approximation of humor designed to appeal to some imaginary youth vote that has somehow remained indifferent but is winnable. They’re written in a language that is so close to actual ironic Twitter humor but misses the mark in an indefinable, essential way. It’s as if a robot studied 2018 sentient brand tweets and the entire history of “shitposting” and came close to passing the Turing Test. Bone-chilling stuff.
While Bloomberg came off as desperate to get people talking about him during the debate, Andrew Yang seemed determined to prove that other people were already talking about him during the debate: by retweeting them all.
Definitely missing @AndrewYang on the #DemDebate stage tonight! #DemocraticDebate #AmericaNeedsYang
— Jann Klose (@JannKloseBand) January 15, 2020
#DemocraticDebate ? I miss @AndrewYang
— Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) January 15, 2020
The debate is like It’s a Wonderful Life, showing us what America would be like without @AndrewYang #AmericaNeedsYang
— Jason Starr (@JasonStarrBooks) January 15, 2020
For a candidate whose Joe Rogan-assisted semi-ascendance owes a lot to star power (Donald Glover and Dave Chappelle are among his avowed celebrity supporters), the most marquee name Yang retweeted last night was Norm McDonald, who seemed to be kind of making fun of Yang. Yikes!
Meanwhile, John Delaney had a lot of thoughts on how all the candidates on stage were wrong about everything and if only someone would listen to former Maryland congressperson John Delaney, we could get this great country back on track.
On healthcare, all of the candidates on the stage are wrong. Universal healthcare is the right answer but making private insurance illegal is dumb. The other candidates are too incremental on healthcare. My plan, BetterCare, provides universal coverage & allows private insurance
— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) January 15, 2020
On the trade question, all of the candidates on that stage are wrong and Obama was right. We should get back in the Trans Pacific Partnership. It's good for our economy, good for farmers, and it allows us to compete with China.
— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) January 15, 2020
Last night we heard either ideas that make no sense or people who are afraid to be bold and pursue moderation for the sake of moderation. What beats Trump is a leader with big, bold ideas that are rooted in facts and data and can get done. That approach was missing last night.
— John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) January 15, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard, on the other hand, focused her ire exclusively on the grave injustice that she was not able to qualify for participation in the debate.
Unfortunately, the candidate who is most qualified and ready to be commander in chief, to protect the safety and security of the American people, will not even be on the #DemDebate stage tonight — thanks to the DNC and biased corporate media. —TULSI2020 #StandWithTulsi
— Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) January 14, 2020
Unfortunately, the candidate who is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump will not even be on the #DemDebate stage tonight — thanks to the DNC and biased corporate media. —TULSI2020 #StandWithTulsi
— Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) January 15, 2020
Finally, there was Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts.
Before the debate aired, Patrick made a pitch for himself by debuting a new ad.
I won’t be on the debate stage tonight, but many of those watching will see our new ad and still hear my story about why I’m running for president: because we all deserve a fair shot at the American Dream. pic.twitter.com/0PxoILdUGV
— Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) January 14, 2020
His only tweet about the debate after it started was a commentary on what the moderators chose to focus on.
Not one question about racism in tonight’s debate. Not one.
Let’s face reality. Racism is not all there is to talk about, but when millions of Americans deal with it daily, encouraged by our president, when do we face their truths?
— Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) January 15, 2020
By letting the woe-is-me of not being involved go unspoken, and instead critiquing the process, Patrick came off by far as the least embarrassing lower-tier candidate. Everyone else offered mostly sour grapes, trolling, or a vision of an alternate universe where their absence from the debate is the cause of their electoral unpopularity rather than a reflection of it.
Patrick has now emerged as the one to beat in the next parallel online contest which, like each actual debate, ultimately doesn’t matter.