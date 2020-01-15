Bloomberg haunted the Dem debate with fake irony on Twitter. Here’s how the other absent candidates fared.

As devastating documents from Trump-allied crony Lev Parnas emerged online, the CNN-moderated debate crescendoed with a question about whether Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that a woman couldn’t beat Donald Trump. Subsequent media coverage skipped over any substantive issues and instead focused on the escalating rivalry between the two candidates. Without doing a thing, Donald Trump got to reap the benefits of both a rubbernecking Fourth Estate, and the fact that the most divisive beef yet between two potential rivals centered around the supreme inherent difficulty of beating Donald Trump.

None of the candidates on last night’s debate stage objectively won, but what about the ones who weren’t there?

Running parallel to the familiar, contentious CNN horserace, an entirely different supra-debate contest raged online among the lower-tier candidates who have yet to drop out: Michael Bloomberg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang. And this one did have an obvious victor.

Let’s look at Bloomberg first. Someone on the former New York Mayor’s staff must have realized that the most heat he’s had during this entire campaign-cosplay came when two comedians made an ironic dance video dedicated to him that went sincerely viral. That’s the only possibly explanation for his official campaign flooding the zone with “conversation-generating” irony impostor tweets during the debate.

Mike’s house is designed to look exactly like the interior of the Millennium Falcon. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020