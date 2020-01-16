These are some of the PR disasters we can expect for Big Tech in 2020

PR departments across Big Tech are buckling their seatbelts for negative election-year chatter. “The debate around the role of tech will continue to rise (hopefully not in shrillness) and reach a natural peak in the lead-up to the U.S. election,” says a new report from CB Insights , a firm that provides trend analysis to the tech industry.

The report is a veritable 2020 PR cheatsheet for Big Tech. “We expect there will be at least some ability to focus more pragmatically on specific issues that merit particular attention rather than treating technology as a monolith of good or evil.” Translation: Expect shrill debate around Big Tech as a monolith of evil.

Here are things the industry would like you to say very nice things about:

Virtual office tech. Companies such as Magic Leap, Spatial, and Tandem are building really cool collaborative tools with augmented reality and virtual reality! Ignore that the workers populating virtual offices often lack job security and health insurance.

The charge into your medical charts. Apple definitely knows how much you weigh, while Alphabet has invested in "90 deals to nearly 60 portfolio companies focused on digital health." Privacy? Humph.

Senior wellness. Everyone is in on profiting off the Olds through apps with excellent names: Silvernest, Golden, Papa's.

Cradle-to-cradle supply chains. Look! The industry figured out that recycling is a thing! Apparent motive: "There's a halo effect when a brand or product can boost its sustainability credentials."

Meanwhile, here’s what the industry would like you to not notice: