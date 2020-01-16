Entrepreneurs need to be aware of these three pitfalls

The reason is that the entire narrative of the show is (from the investors’ perspective), “You need me, and I don’t need you.” It’s television, so the conflicts are made into bigger dramas than they actually are, but the underlying sentiment is that the founders presenting would be lucky to have any of the Sharks as an investor—and they would—but the investors could easily live without the company being presented to them.

Personally, I have been in the room many times with fellow venture capitalists who carry this same air of entitlement and even use language that is a little abusive. It’s as though they want the entrepreneur (the one they are looking to partner with, ironically) to know who needs who more. In reality, though, founders are in a much better position than they think.

Here’s the fundamental issue in deal-making today: there is too much money chasing too few deals. The story of SoftBank is a perfect example. In 2016, SoftBank raised an astonishing $100 billion for its iconic Vision Fund, deemed “the biggest tech fund in history.” Since then, major investments have included $11.8 billion in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, $7.7 billion in U.S. ride-hailing company Uber, and more than $13 billion in the most controversial startup in the world right now, WeWork.

SoftBank is a story of too much money chasing too few deals. When you raise a fund, you are responsible for deploying a certain amount of capital over a predetermined period of time so that investors can see a return on their investment across a reasonable horizon. In other words: you have to find companies to invest your money into, and you have to find them fast. As a result, they poured gazillions into WeWork.

It’s a distorted result of supply and demand.

As we approach 2020, I implore founders to imagine the dilemma investors are faced with today. Across the venture capital landscape, many angels and VCs have approached the “too much money chasing too few deals” phenomenon in the opposite way from Softbank. Instead of pouring large sums into a few deals, they have grown accustomed to the “spray and pray” approach to investing.