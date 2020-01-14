It is time to stop caring about Trump’s typos

At the time, four months into the Trump administration, exhausted Americans took in the bizarre errata (less a typo than a total malfunction) like a hot stone massage in the middle of a brutal beatdown. Those early months had been so full of urgent malevolence—the giddy, ramshackle rush to block migrants from Muslim-majority nations and cancel Obamacare, among other ordeals—that Trump’s harmless goofy gibberish provided a much-needed shared laugh.

Back then, a Trump typo tweet could still bring people together in a semi-meaningful way. But the moment has long since passed. At least, it should have passed.

As of last November, Trump had tweeted 188 misspelled words, and it feels as though we greet each of them in the same way, even at this late date. The misspelled word appears in a presidential tweet, creating an ethereal window of time until he deletes it. The offending word trends on Twitter as everyone gets their identical jokes in, leading media outlets to cover it, and then, several hours and news cycles later, late-night talk show hosts make fun of it on TV. No less than two late night talk shows have covered Trump typos just this week!

It’s time for them, and all of us, to stop.

I understand the urge to mock these typos, along with any resistance to a rant against doing so. Sometimes, a frivolous story will catch people’s attention online and then some pious killjoy will scold others for rejoicing in, say, #Megxit, rather than scrutinizing the Iran debacle. That is not what I’m suggesting. Obviously, it’s possible to care about two things at once. But in 2020, lampooning these familiar, boring typos doesn’t even rise to the level of useful distraction. In fact, it’s counterproductive.

Typos are one of the easier things for Trump’s defenders to defend because of how common they are in general. One of Trump’s most amazing magic tricks was convincing so many people that beneath the veneer of his gauche golden penthouse in Manhattan, he is just like them. Since absolutely everyone makes typos—some more frequently than others—Trump’s tendency toward them may only deepen the connection with his supporters. And making fun of him for it may only feed their boundless resentment. A scientific study from 2016 found that people who constantly point out typos are “less agreeable” than those making them. When Trump’s defenders see your amazing “IMPEACHMENT IS ‘EMINENT,’ CHEETO” tweet, it only helps prop up the idea of Trump as man-of-the-people underdog incurring the slings and arrows of the egghead elite.