It is time to stop caring about Trump’s typos

Nobody knows how covfefe happened or what it meant. The best guesses generally were “the president fell asleep mid-tweet” and “nothing.”

At the time, four months into the Trump administration, exhausted Americans took in the bizarre errata (less a typo than a total malfunction) like a hot stone massage in the middle of a brutal beatdown. Those early months had been so full of urgent malevolence—the giddy, ramshackle rush to block migrants from Muslim-majority nations and cancel Obamacare, among other ordeals—that Trump’s harmless goofy gibberish provided a much-needed shared laugh.

Back then, a Trump typo tweet could still bring people together in a semi-meaningful way. But the moment has long since passed. Or at least, it should have passed.

As of last November, Trump had tweeted 188 misspelled words, and it feels as though we still greet each of these in the same way, even at this late date. The typo appears in a presidential tweet, creating an ethereal window of time until he deletes it. The offending word trends on Twitter as everyone gets their identical jokes in, leading media outlets to cover it, and then, several hours and news cycles later, late-night talk show hosts make fun of it on TV. No less than two late night talk shows have covered Trump typos just this week!

It’s time for them, and all of us, to stop.

I understand the urge to mock these typos, along with any resistance to a rant against doing so. Sometimes, a frivolous story will catch people’s attention online and then some pious killjoy will scold others for rejoicing in, say, #Megxit, rather than scrutinizing the Iran debacle. I’m not suggesting only focusing one’s social media output on the most pressing issues at all times. Obviously, it’s possible to care about two things at once. But in 2020, lampooning these familiar, boring typos doesn’t even rise to the level of useful distraction. In fact, it’s counterproductive.

Typos are among the easily defensible of Trump’s myriad misdeed because everybody does them. The president’s most amazing magic trick was convincing so many people that, beneath the gauche golden penthouse veneer, he is just like them. Trump’s tendency toward typos only further cements his ill-gotten everyman cred. And making fun of him for them only feeds his supporters’ boundless resentment. A scientific study from 2016 found that people who constantly point out typos are “less agreeable” than those making them. When Trump’s defenders see your amazing “IMPEACHMENT IS ‘EMINENT,’ CHEETO” tweet, it only helps prop up Trump as man-of-the-people underdog, incurring the slings and arrows of the egghead elite.