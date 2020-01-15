3 reasons why people don’t take your advice

It’s often easier to solve someone else’s problem than your own. So it only makes sense to share your opinion when you hear about someone’s problem, right? Unfortunately, this habit can actually be unhelpful and a waste of everyone’s time, says Michael Bungay Stanier, author of The Advice Trap .

“We need to learn how to tame our advice monster,” says Stainer. “Too often we think we can add value to a conversation and immediately jump in before we know what’s going on. Then we wonder why people don’t take our advice.”

There are three main reasons, says Stainer.

1. You’re solving the wrong challenge

The first time somebody says, “Hey, this is my problem,” what they share is almost never the problem, says Stainer.

“When someone first shares a challenge, it’s usually not quite there yet,” says Stainer. “The seduction for the advice-giver is thinking that the first challenge is the real challenge, and we take a first guess and stab at solving it.”

If you spend more time being curious about what real challenge is, you’ll likely find that it shifts, getting deeper and more specific. For example, if someone tells you that they have a hard time meeting deadlines when they work from home, many of us would jump in and offer tips such as waking up earlier or setting aside more time for a project.

“You might think the person is a prima donna,” says Stainer. “But when you dig deeper, you could find out that the real challenge is that she has two young kids who are fighting, and it’s a distraction when working remotely. Those are different challenges than time management, and that can shift the conversation away from simple productivity hacks.”