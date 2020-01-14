How to watch the 2020 Democratic debate live on CNN for free without cable

The first Democratic primary debate of the year, and the last one before the Iowa caucuses, is happening tonight at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The whittled-down event will feature only six presidential hopefuls, meaning (in theory) much more screen time for most of the candidates. Here’s the lineup:

Joe Biden (former vice president)

(former vice president) Pete Buttigieg (mayor of South Bend, Indiana)

(mayor of South Bend, Indiana) Amy Klobuchar (U.S. senator of Minnesota)

(U.S. senator of Minnesota) Bernie Sanders (U.S. senator of Vermont)

(U.S. senator of Vermont) Tom Steyer (very rich businessman)

(very rich businessman) Elizabeth Warren (U.S. senator of Massachusetts)

Notable candidates who did not qualify for the debate include Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The event, copresented by CNN and the Des Moines Register, will be moderated by Wolf Blitzer, Abby Phillip, and Brianne Pfannenstiel. It will air on CNN tonight (Tuesday, January 14) at 9 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cable cord cutter who wants to stream the 2020 Democratic debate on your phone, mobile device, or smart TV, you’re in luck—CNN will once again lift the paywall on its digital channels, meaning you can live-stream the debate without authentication from a pay-TV provider. I’ve rounded up the easiest ways to watch below: