To get more done in four 6-hour workdays, do these three things

Americans have a reputation for having one of the longest workweeks and are often admired for their perceived work ethic. But when you lift the hood, the data tells a very different story. Despite all the extra hours, Americans aren’t actually more productive for the effort.

As Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson noted in their 2018 book, It Doesn’t Have to Be Crazy at Work:

You’d think with all the hours people are putting in, and all the promises of new technologies, the load would be lessening. It’s not. It’s getting heavier. But the thing is, there’s not more work to be done all of a sudden. The problem is that there’s hardly any uninterrupted, dedicated time to do it. People are working more but getting less done. It doesn’t add up – until you account for the majority of time being wasted on things that don’t matter. The answer isn’t more hours, it’s less bullsh*t. Less waste, not more production. And far fewer distractions, less always-on anxiety, and avoiding stress.

And indeed, when Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day workweek over the summer, productivity actually increased by 40%. Part of these gains was made by reducing the standard meeting duration from 60 to 30 minutes and capping attendance at five participants. Similar results were found when a New Zealand company implemented a similar trial, which increased productivity and work-life balance across the board. Sweden implemented a six-hour workday in 2015 and has enjoyed increased employee happiness and productivity ever since–even customers reported they were more satisfied. It’s why Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is suggesting a flexible, four-day workweek and a six-hour workday.

It makes sense. Think about the days you’re most productive. They tend to be the days you have the shortest window to complete everything. As Parkinson’s Law states, work fills the time allotted for its completion. But the pervasive expectation to be “always on” is allowing us to be less efficient, causing us to spend more time in the office while getting less done. Yet, unlike procrastinating over cleaning out the refrigerator or putting off that dentist appointment, those superfluous hours have real-world consequences according to a December 2019 survey from scheduling technology provider Doodle.

Based on the responses from 500 executives working full-time at Fortune 500 companies, roughly three-quarters report experiencing tremendous pressure to work beyond normal business hours to advance their careers, even when those extra hours don’t equate to meaningful outcomes. Forty-four percent of executives work an average of 52 hours a week, and that number increases to 58 hours among the 65% of senior executives who report working overtime.

And the extra hours don’t just take place in the office. A shocking 99% of senior executives and 85% of employees have joined a meeting during a day off. For senior executives, 53% of those meetings were taken on an observed holiday, and for employees, 57% of those meetings were taken from an appointment while 40% had to join a meeting while on vacation.

Those meetings must be important then, right? Well, no. Employees are definitely busy in meetings, but they’re not busy actually working. Forty-four percent of executives acknowledged they’ve seen colleagues watching a video, taking selfies (40%), falling asleep (35%), sending texts (67%), leaving the room to take another call (59%) or work on completely other tasks (57%) during meetings. It’s clear why we’re working around the clock, and unfortunately, it’s not because we’re accomplishing much. We’re trading time with family and a work/life balance to just be present in the room or appear reachable. In the process, we’re perpetuating a culture of inefficiency where no one is actually present. And it comes at a huge personal cost.