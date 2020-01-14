Johnson & Johnson might owe you $15 for Infants’ Tylenol: Here’s how to claim it

If you’ve bought Johnson & Johnson’s Infants’ Tylenol formula in the past six years, you may be eligible to receive a settlement from the company. Johnson & Johnson has agreed to settle a claim that they misled customers into thinking their Infants’ Tylenol was specially formulated for infants when it is, in fact, the same Tylenol used for children.

The original lawsuit claimed that the packaging of the Infants’ Tylenol product was misleading because the product itself contained the same amount of liquid acetaminophen found in Johnson & Johnson’s Children’s Tylenol, yet the Infant’s Tylenol cost more.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson has denied any wrongdoing but will use “reasonably diligent efforts” to change the Infants’ Tylenol packaging going forward. They’ve also set aside a fund of $6.315 million to pay for administrative costs, attorney’s fees, and settlements to customers who bought the product.

The following conditions apply when submitting a claim for a settlement:

Claimants must have purchased Infants’ Tylenol for personal or household use between October 3, 2014 to January 6, 2020.

Claimants will receive $2.15 for every 1 fl. oz. and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased.

Without proof of purchase, claimants are limited to settlement for seven bottles, which would total a payout of $15.05.

If claimants have receipts or other proof of purchase for their purchases, they can claim a settlement of an unlimited number of bottles (provided they have all the receipts).

Claims must be submitted by April 13, 2020.

To claim a settlement under the offer, go to the Elkies v. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Settlement website and click the “File Claim” button to begin the process.