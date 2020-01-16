Your ‘cool’ office perks are probably overrated. Here’s why

In today’s tight labor market, companies are doing all they can to attract employees and keep them around. From free beer to foosball tables, many employers are going all out to get your attention.

But the noise and hoopla of silly perks can be a distraction. They might seem like fun things to have, but when you’re choosing your next job, your next company, or even deciding whether to stay in your organization, you need to look behind the hype.

Here are just some of the many reasons why the following perks are probably overrated.

1. Ping-pong and foosball tables

Ping-pong and foosball tables might sound great in theory, but it’s even more important to consider whether the company has a healthy dose of competition. Many organizations spur on teams with internal contests for the highest sales or best customer satisfaction. These friendly rivalries can drive positive outcomes and good relationships.

But does the company keep competition in check? After all, too much opposition can breed in-fighting or a culture where people are working against each other’s success, rather than working together to beat the competition in the marketplace.

2. Free food

Well-stocked break areas, fancy-flavored water, or daily ice cream breaks might seem like a dream. But it’s not always a sign that the company has your actual well-being in mind. Are there healthy snacks in addition to sugary treats? Does the company also offer on-site wellness clinics and excellent healthcare (including support for mental health)? Are you able to take walking breaks? Look beyond the superficial break area experience to determine whether the company is considering you as a whole person, and contributing to your overall well-being.

3. On-site services

It might seem convenient to have your work provide dry cleaning drop-off or pickup at work. But you also need to think about whether the company allows you to work reasonable hours. Sometimes, convenience perks suggest that a company expects you to work constantly—after all, why would you need dinner at the office if you weren’t working through your evening meal? Of course, you’ll want to work hard and make a significant contribution. But you can do this best when you also have time away from the office, and when you’re not always “on” at work.