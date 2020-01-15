4 ways to foster a leadership mentality across your company

Close your eyes and imagine what a leader looks like. There’s a good chance you envisioned a CEO in the boardroom. A coach rallying their team. Or perhaps a charismatic politician, speaking on the campaign trail. These are all familiar images of what many of us think a ‘leader’ constitutes, but they reflect roles instead of attitudes, and they’re focused on a single person.

If you’re a founder or manager, you may be a great leader, but your impact will multiply exponentially when you inspire others to do the same. As social entrepreneur Abby Falik explains in a previous Fast Company story, leadership is a practice, not a position: “Our culture is hardwired to conflate tiles, money, and power with leadership.” When we untangle that wiring, leading means using your strengths to influence others in positive ways.

Over the past 13 years, I’ve tried to encourage and empower our 150 employees to lead. Sometimes I’ve stumbled, but I’m amazed by what happens when they use their influence to elevate our company. If you’re ready to inspire leadership across your team, here’s how to get started.

Promote a leadership mindset

There’s a familiar archetype that people attach to leaders. They’re extroverted, talkative, and even dominant. As a result, some people might feel like they’re not “built” to lead. In reality, there are many different ways to exert influence. If we recast leadership as an outlook, not a role, we can immediately shift our behavior.

Dr. Jim Taylor, an author and adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco, says in a Psychology Today article that there are four mindsets that foster effective leadership:

1. Commitment—the determination to lead, perform, and excel.

2. Accountability—taking ownership and responsibility for your role.

3. Performance—doing your best and continuously striving to reach a higher level.

4. Vision—looking beyond your day-to-day tasks to explore what’s next.

Everyone can adopt these principles, whether you’re a new employee or the CEO. Breaking the vague idea of “leadership” into clear actions also makes it feel more achievable.