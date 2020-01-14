Two ways social networks could control toxic content

From headlines about YouTube allowing racist and homophobic harassment in the comments section to revelations that GIPHY is playing host to child pornography and white supremacy imagery or even moderators accusing Facebook for giving them PTSD , it’s clear that platforms across the board are failing to keep their sites free of toxic content or approach moderation properly.

It’s not for lack of effort. Social media companies invest in programs, many driven by AI, to help keep experiences safe and positive for their users. Many employees are parents themselves or identify with groups that experience online bullying. They certainly didn’t set out to create a breeding ground for harmful content. So why are these efforts falling short?

The short answer is: We’re not leading with empathy.

Too many lines of code, too many scaling and availability issues, too many upgrades to firmware. We’ve gotten so engulfed in the details that we’ve forgotten the basic human trait of empathy. Behind those lines of code, long architecture meetings, and hardware are people and children who use their services on a daily basis. They care much more about having a safe space than optimizing server use (though these aren’t mutually exclusive).

The advent of AI offered hope to these companies of the possibility of moderating their platforms at scale, something that would have required thousands of full-time employees sifting through groups, pages, and messages by hand. This technology allows us to rapidly learn, improve, and in some cases even predict, but it’s only as good as the data it’s fed and the developers creating the parameters for the algorithms.

Online predators don’t think like mathematicians or data scientists, so of course programs that look at people through the narrow tunnel-like vision of a coder or a mathematician aren’t doing a good job at spotting nuances in human interactions that could signal something nefarious is happening. These narrow parameters totally missed out on the fact that people exploit weaknesses in others in order to hurt them (shaming, bullying, hate, trolling, and the like). It’s an unfortunate part of humans’ current nature.

Every big social media company has programs in place to try to address this issue, but none do it in an effective way that detects the nuance of language. For example, Facebook employs human content moderators in addition to their AI to try to better understand the context but has no training in place to help them properly prepare for the toxic and intense content they’d be viewing. Recently, a group of these moderators sued Facebook for emotional trauma and workplace-caused PTSD as a result. But human-based moderation, even if it didn’t have a lasting negative psychological impact, simply doesn’t cut it anymore. Toxicity has become too advanced and widespread for people alone to track it all.