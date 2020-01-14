Early motherhood is hell. This chart proves it

Caitlin Hudon, the lead data scientist at OnlineMedEd, made that all the more clear with a simple bar graph she created to show how her time was allocated before and after having a baby. It has five colors and associated categories, including sleep, work/commute, free time, nursing/pumping, and taking care of the baby. Oh and an asterisk indicating time elapsed on parental leave. The chart also appears as though it could have been made on Excel. But that simplicity is exactly what makes it so effective.

“The way you spend your time changes significantly when you have a baby (especially if you’re a woman who decides to breastfeed),” Hudon tweeted. “I think this is best explained visually.”

The way you spend your time changes significantly when you have a baby (especially if you're a woman who decides to breastfeed). I think this is best explained visually. Here's what my time looks like before and after: pic.twitter.com/S8Ul0W8k6z — Caitlin Hudon ????????‍???? (@beeonaposy) January 11, 2020

That’s an easy takeaway when viewing the chart, which from left, begins with a rather serene-looking combination of three color-indicators (sleep/light blue; work and commute/green; and free time/yellow) pre-baby. The rest of the chart, which tracks how Hudon spent her time for the first six months after having a baby, is punctuated by thin bars of red, which indicate nursing/pumping.

In months two and three, there is no green—time allocated to work/commute—as those months fall under parental leave. But you know what else is gone? Yellow, indicating her free time. Paternal leave is important to allow parents time to bond with their new baby. But it’s no vacation. If these loud red bars don’t clue you into that fact, Hudon spelled it out in the threaded tweet:

“Month 1: feeding a baby is literally a full-time job

Month 2: finding a groove, but still, so much nursing

Month 3-4: truly the definition of *grind* to balance work with pumping/nursing and caring for baby

Month 5-6: finally a groove plus free time”