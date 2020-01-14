The business case for investing in entry-level talent

If the recent U.S. labor forecasts hold up for 2020, we’re likely to see a tenth straight year of growth for early talent hiring. A recent study of 2,800 employers by Robert Half found that 83% of senior managers will hire recent college grads.

While part of the boom is due to a historic bull market, it’s also a result of employers figuring out how to hire and develop Gen Z talent, and the growing evidence that hiring them is delivering clear ROIs. Companies such as Box, PayPal, and Under Armour have turned entry-level hiring into a strategic advantage, and employers increasingly agree that this talent group can boost profit, accelerate digital transformation, and fill the growing gap left by retiring Baby Boomers.

Three reasons entry-level workers are good for business

MIT research finds that the more diverse a workplace is, the more profitable it is. One key way to balance the age, gender, and ethnicity equations of an effective diversity program is to hire more aggressively at the entry-level.

As “digital natives,” Gen Z are dramatically changing how companies interact with companies and setting set the new standards for customer experience. Companies like Adobe are creating programs to embrace their desires and wisdom by bringing them to the management table to provide an active voice on what these generations want from companies.

Given how many Baby Boomers will retire in the next decade, employers will need to rely on more college graduates than they did before the Great Recession. The Department of Labor predicts that the 25-59 age groups in the workforce will remain about the same, so hiring early talent is likely going to be a top strategy for most organizations.

Maximize the value and fit of early talent

While the business case for hiring early talent is stronger than ever, organizations of all sizes still struggle with maximizing the fit and effectiveness of this population. This year’s report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) found that organizations will hire just 57% of their interns. On the employee side, 70% of college graduates leave their job within two years according to the Harvard Business Review. This means that there is still a ways to go on the front of identifying and developing early talent in a mutually beneficial way.

Put more diverse candidates at the top of your funnel

Effective recruiting often includes in-person engagement job fairs and on-campus recruitment, but these tactics alone will challenge your organization’s ability to attract a wide and diverse population of early talent. Employers must market effectively through online networks and social media channels that Gen Y and Gen Z frequent every day.