We’re looking for queer women and non-binary people transforming business

The Fast Company Queer 50 is a ranking of the most important and innovative queer women and non-binary people transforming the world of business, tech, and beyond. Produced in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech , the world’s largest LGBTQ technology network, this inaugural list will be the first of its kind.

Fast Company editors and a panel of judges will consider five criteria in compiling this list of leaders, thinkers, and innovators including:

The size and growth prospects of each person’s business or organization Their place in the broader business and social conversation How cutting-edge, timely, and relevant their contributions are Their career trajectory over the past 12 months—and potential for growth Their activism and advocacy for the Queer community

All nominees must be queer and identify as women or non-binary people. In order to submit an individual for consideration, please submit your answers below.

Nominations close January 31. The Queer 50 will be announced in March on Fastcompany.com, and honored at the Lesbians Who Tech & Allies Summit April 24 in San Francisco.