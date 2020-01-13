Philippine Taal volcano: Spectacular images capture impending eruption as half a million urged to evacuate

On Sunday the Taal Volcano in the Philippines began spewing red-hot lava and bellows of volcanic ash into the air, with the chance of a major eruption happening any hour dangerously close. As a result, Philippine authorities have urged a “total evacuation” of half a million people near the capital, Manila, which is only 37 miles away, reports CNN . Experts believe anyone within 9 miles of the volcano is in immediate danger.

Local authorities have issued a level four alert for the Taal, meaning an “explosive eruption” could take place at any time. But even though the eruption has not happened yet, there has been some spectacular video of the Taal as nature takes its course and, in the process, gives everyone a show.

Keep in mind these #TaalVolcano Alert Levels. Be Red Cross ready and spread the word! pic.twitter.com/W0bL7H0LZR — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) January 13, 2020

One of the most awe-inspiring scenes has been of the lightning storms that are now swirling above the Taal as a result of the ash and heat that have spun into the air, as can be seen in the video via The Strait Times, below.

Other images have captured the lava and ash being spewn up to 9 miles into the air.