Philippine Taal volcano: Spectacular images capture impending eruption as half a million urged to evacuate

By Michael Grothaus

On Sunday the Taal Volcano in the Philippines began spewing red-hot lava and bellows of volcanic ash into the air, with the chance of a major eruption happening any hour dangerously close. As a result, Philippine authorities have urged a “total evacuation” of half a million people near the capital, Manila, which is only 37 miles away, reports CNN. Experts believe anyone within 9 miles of the volcano is in immediate danger.

Local authorities have issued a level four alert for the Taal, meaning an “explosive eruption” could take place at any time. But even though the eruption has not happened yet, there has been some spectacular video of the Taal as nature takes its course and, in the process, gives everyone a show.

One of the most awe-inspiring scenes has been of the lightning storms that are now swirling above the Taal as a result of the ash and heat that have spun into the air, as can be seen in the video via The Strait Times, below.

Other images have captured the lava and ash being spewn up to 9 miles into the air.

Then, of course, there is the impact on humans, with ash already covering town and villages in the volcano’s area. The ash contains microscopic shards of glass, which could be life-threatening to anyone it comes across.

But of course, humans aren’t the only animals being affected. Wildlife and plant life in the region has already suffered adverse effects from the ash in the atmosphere.

Those wishing to help people affected by the Taal event can do so by contacting the Philippine Red Cross.

