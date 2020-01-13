Philippine Taal volcano: Spectacular images capture impending eruption as half a million urged to evacuate

On Sunday the Taal Volcano in the Philippines began spewing red-hot lava and bellows of volcanic ash into the air, with the chance of a major eruption happening any hour dangerously close. As a result, Philippine authorities have urged a “total evacuation” of half a million people near the capital, Manila, which is only 37 miles away, reports CNN. Experts believe anyone within 9 miles of the volcano is in immediate danger.
Local authorities have issued a level four alert for the Taal, meaning an “explosive eruption” could take place at any time. Although no eruption has occurred yet, the volcano has already produced some spectacular video as nature takes its course and, in the process, gives everyone a show.
Keep in mind these #TaalVolcano Alert Levels. Be Red Cross ready and spread the word! pic.twitter.com/W0bL7H0LZR
One of the most awe-inspiring scenes has been of the lightning storms that are now swirling above the Taal as a result of the ash and heat that have spun into the air, as can be seen in the video via the Strait Times, below.
Other images have captured lava and ash being spewed up to 9 miles into the air.
Philippine authorities have urged a "total evacuation" of nearly half a million people near Manila, after Taal volcano began spewing lave & ashes up to 14km into the air. Warnings of a possible explosive eruption have been issued, while flights are suspended at the Manila Airport pic.twitter.com/Az1mIUyfro
It's beautiful yet dangerous. Keep safe everyone.
Then, of course, there is the impact on humans, with ash already covering town and villages in the volcano’s area. The ash contains microscopic shards of glass, which could be life-threatening to anyone who encounters it.
A residential area in Talisay, Batangas turns into a ghost town after elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police implemented a massive evacuation following Taal Volcano’s eruption on Sunday afternoon. #TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/XYenpBqZsV
Is it really that bad? Find out what happens when our bodies come in contact with volcanic ash.#TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/eX8KVGfXJC
But humans aren’t the only animals being affected. Wildlife and plant life in the region have already suffered adverse effects from the ash in the atmosphere.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE THEIR LIVES ARE PRECIOUS TOO, PLEASE PROTECT THEM AT ALL COSTS :(( #TaalVolcano #TaalEruption2020 #TaalVolcanoEruption pic.twitter.com/IhWJ7fDo2s
Several animals, plants and trees in Talisay, Batangas are covered with ash due to the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday. #TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/xbbz47CQ6A
Those wishing to help people affected by the Taal event can do so by contacting the Philippine Red Cross.